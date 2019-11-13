Menu

Crime

Cloverdale pastor found guilty on one sex charge, wife acquitted

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 7:14 pm
Samuel and Madelaine Emerson were facing numerous charges including sexual assault.
Samuel and Madelaine Emerson were facing numerous charges including sexual assault. Surrey RCMP

A Cloverdale pastor has been found guilty on one count of sexual assault, while his wife has been acquitted on all counts.

Samuel Emerson was a pastor at Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church for eight years.

READ MORE: Father of Surrey pastor charged with sex assault speaks out

Emerson had initially faced 13 counts of sexual assault, 11 counts of being in a position of authority and touching a person for a sexual purpose and one count of sexual touching of a person under the age of 16.

What did church know about B.C. pastor accused of sexual assault?
What did church know about B.C. pastor accused of sexual assault?

His wife Madelaine had been charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of being in a position of authority and touching a person for a sexual purpose and one count of threats to cause death or bodily harm.

A publication ban was in effect to protect the identities of the victims.

Story continues below advertisement

The offences were alleged to have occurred between 2015 and 2017. Emerson’s father, Randy, the church’s senior pastor, told Global News in a previous interview the incidents were alleged to have taken place off church grounds.

READ MORE: Cloverdale pastor and wife charged with sex assault looking for new lawyer

Randy also previously told Global News that Samuel resigned his position upon his arrest.

He said the family’s five children had been living with their grandparents after their parents’ arrest.

More to come…

With files from Catherine Urquhart

