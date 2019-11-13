Sask. chief coroner says more work to do to boost public confidence in service

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government says changes are coming to Saskatchewan’s coroner’s service.

Justice Minister Don Morgan said these legislative amendments and other policy changes will help ensure the service is operating as effectively as possible.

The changes were recommended in the 2018 review of the Office of the Chief Coroner, now named the Saskatchewan Coroners Service. Former Saskatoon Police Service chief Clive Weighill led the review prior to being appointed chief coroner.

“I’m proud of the work the Saskatchewan Coroners Service has undertaken to better serve residents across our province,” Weighill said in a press release.

“At the same time, I acknowledge there is more work to do to boost public confidence in the service.”

Government officials said the amendments make enhancements to the authority of the service and include:

allowing coroners to make recommendations at the conclusion of an inquest;

allowing the chief coroner to appoint coroners;

granting the minister authority to appoint a deputy chief coroner, who will act as the chief coroner in the chief’s absence;

granting the chief coroner authority to appoint regional supervising coroners;

expressly authorizing coroners to investigate the deaths of Saskatchewan residents who die in other jurisdictions, or whose bodies have been moved from the province;

updating coroners’ investigation powers, including the power to reopen investigations in limited cases where new evidence arises; and

allowing the spouse, parent, child, sibling or personal representative of a deceased to request a review by the chief coroner of a coroner’s decision to not hold an inquest into the death of the deceased.

The amendments to The Coroners Act, 1999 were introduced on Tuesday, Nov. 13.