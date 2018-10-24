Canada
Family calls for police inquiry into death of Onion Lake Cree Nation man

The family of an Onion Lake Cree Nation man said evidence contradicts he died of a self-inflicted injury and are calling for a full police investigation.

The family of a man found dead on the Onion Lake Cree Nation is calling for a police investigation into his death.

Glenn Waskewitch was found dead on Aug. 19 in a wooded area of the western Saskatchewan First Nation.

The coroner’s office concluded Waskewitch’s death was a suicide by hanging, and his skull and upper spine were removed by wildlife.

The RCMP agreed with the report and closed the file.

His family disputes the findings, and believe Waskewitch was a victim of foul play.

The Waskewitch family said evidence contradicts he died of a self-inflicted injury and the location where he was found is inconsistent with a wildlife attack.

They added his skull is still missing despite an extensive search of the area.

“The family does not want this case to be closed with unanswered questions, as is the case of many Indigenous people,” Onion Lake Cree Nation said in a statement.

“The family and community of Onion Lake are demanding that the RCMP investigation be re-opened, with an autopsy performed on the body to determine the cause of Mr. Waskewitch’s death.”

RCMP have not yet provided details to Global News request for comments.

Searchers continue to look for Waskewitch’s missing remains.

Onion Lake Cree Nation is roughly 280 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

