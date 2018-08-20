Clive Weighill Saskatchewan’s new chief coroner

Retired Saskatoon police chief Clive Weighill, who recently made 44 recommendations to improve Saskatchewan’s coroner’s office, will now oversee the implementation of them.

Weighill has been named Saskatchewan’s new chief coroner.

Saskatchewan Justice Minister Don Morgan said Weighill brings the necessary experience to the position.

“He has the knowledge, skills and experience necessary to lead and transform this important work into the future,” Morgan said in a statement.

“I am proud that we are able to attract someone with Mr. Weighill’s talent and abilities for the role of chief coroner.”

Weighill recently conducted a review of the coroner’s office, saying staff are doing the best they can, but the “office is challenged with insufficient capacity.”

“It’s unable to keep pace with the day to day pace that they have, never mind some of the additional things that have been asked of them,” Weighill stated in his report released in June 2018, concluding the situation is not a reflection of the people working in the office.

Among his recommendations include reducing the backlog for toxicology test by training the only lab scientist to become a forensic toxicologist, and hiring a second lab scientist.

He also recommended the hiring of a regional supervisor for the Regina area, a position that has been vacant since 2004, and creating an advocacy position for those dealing with the coroner’s office.

The Saskatchewan government named Weighill to review the coroner’s office after $5 million verdict was made against the office and chief forensic pathologist in November 2017. The province is appealing the court decision.

The jury found Dr. Shaun Ladham did not act in good faith during a professional review. The case also included allegations of racism, which Ladham denied.

Although not part of his review, Weighill did look for signs of bias against marginalized communities and said while perceptions of racism in investigations exist, he did not find any evidence.

“The concerns I’ve heard have been based on the way the coroner system is running. The same concerns are happening, doesn’t matter what race you’re from,” Weighill said.

Weighill will start his new position on Sept. 15.

