Canada

Orillia to offer free holiday parking downtown

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 4:19 pm
The City of Orillia says all municipal parking lots downtown are free to use between Friday, Nov. 15 and Jan. 5, 2020.
The City of Orillia says all municipal parking lots downtown are free to use between Friday, Nov. 15 and Jan. 5, 2020. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

There will be free parking at all downtown Orillia municipal parking lots between Friday, Nov. 15 and Jan. 5, 2020.

The City of Orillia says free parking applies to metered parking in municipal lots only. Payment for on-street parking is still required.

The only exception is Black Friday on Nov. 29, when both on-street and municipal parking lots are free, according to the city.

The city says posted time limits still apply in all municipal parking lots.

Drivers can pay for on-street metered parking through the city’s free PassportParking mobile app.

Parking is prohibited on all municipal streets and parking lots between midnight and 7 a.m. from Friday, Nov. 15 until April 15, 2020.

