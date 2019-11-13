Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police say suspects in chase connected to shooting, carjacking

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 1:49 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle.
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police have linked a pair of suspects arrested in a Tuesday morning car chase to other crimes, including a carjacking and a shooting.

The shooting took place Nov. 2 on William Newton Avenue, when a suspect fired three rounds from a shotgun, hitting a man. The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition but was later upgraded to stable.

A week later, police were called to a carjacking in the West End – part of a used car sale gone bad.

The victim, who was trying to sell his car, was pepper-sprayed by the prospective buyer, who then stole the vehicle.

READ MORE: Winnipeg speeder handed big fines after close call in front of police cruiser

On Tuesday, police tried to stop two men who were driving a stolen car, but the car rammed a pair of police vehicles and the suspects took off on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

During the chase, one of the men attacked officers with pepper spray before being caught.

Two officers were taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Mark Jaiantilla Galeos, 31, who police identified as the man accused in the shooting and the driver of the vehicle, faces a laundry list of charges, including four counts of assaulting a peace officer, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner, robbery, and a number of traffic offences.

Steven Andrew Mingo, 28, faces four counts of assaulting a peace officer, two firearms offences, and possessing property obtained by crime.

Both were detained in custody.

Story continues below advertisement
Winnipeg police chief says ‘our community is reeling’ from crime, violence
Winnipeg police chief says ‘our community is reeling’ from crime, violence
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingWinnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeCarjackingWinnipeg carjackingPolice cars rammed
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.