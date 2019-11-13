Winnipeg police say suspects in chase connected to shooting, carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have linked a pair of suspects arrested in a Tuesday morning car chase to other crimes, including a carjacking and a shooting.

The shooting took place Nov. 2 on William Newton Avenue, when a suspect fired three rounds from a shotgun, hitting a man. The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition but was later upgraded to stable.

A week later, police were called to a carjacking in the West End – part of a used car sale gone bad.

The victim, who was trying to sell his car, was pepper-sprayed by the prospective buyer, who then stole the vehicle.

On Tuesday, police tried to stop two men who were driving a stolen car, but the car rammed a pair of police vehicles and the suspects took off on foot.

During the chase, one of the men attacked officers with pepper spray before being caught.

Two officers were taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Mark Jaiantilla Galeos, 31, who police identified as the man accused in the shooting and the driver of the vehicle, faces a laundry list of charges, including four counts of assaulting a peace officer, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner, robbery, and a number of traffic offences.

Steven Andrew Mingo, 28, faces four counts of assaulting a peace officer, two firearms offences, and possessing property obtained by crime.

Both were detained in custody.

Two males have been arrested after officers observed a stolen vehicle being operated. When officers attempted to bring the vehicle to a stop the stolen vehicle accelerated and struck 2 cruiser cars. The males fled the vehicle and discharged bear spray. https://t.co/2jRftzB3yr — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 12, 2019

