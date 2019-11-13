Menu

Winnipeg speeder handed big fines after close call in front of police cruiser

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 12:52 pm
A still from RCMP video of a dangerous incident on Highway 16.
A still from RCMP video of a dangerous incident on Highway 16. RCMP Manitoba / Twitter

A driver who came dangerously close to crashing head-on with a semi –after speeding past a police cruiser — is facing almost $500 in fines.

RCMP captured video of the 22-year-old driver, from Winnipeg, speeding into oncoming traffic after crossing a double yellow line on Hwy 16 near Westbourne, Man.

READ MORE: Passenger in dangerous driving, robbery incidents was a kidnap victim: Manitoba RCMP

The driver was fined $315 for speeding and an additional $175 for passing without regard for safety.

No one was injured in the incident.

