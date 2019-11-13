Winnipeg speeder handed big fines after close call in front of police cruiser

A driver who came dangerously close to crashing head-on with a semi –after speeding past a police cruiser — is facing almost $500 in fines.
RCMP captured video of the 22-year-old driver, from Winnipeg, speeding into oncoming traffic after crossing a double yellow line on Hwy 16 near Westbourne, Man.
The driver was fined $315 for speeding and an additional $175 for passing without regard for safety.
No one was injured in the incident.
