Winnipeg speeder handed big fines after close call in front of police cruiser

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A driver who came dangerously close to crashing head-on with a semi –after speeding past a police cruiser — is facing almost $500 in fines.

RCMP captured video of the 22-year-old driver, from Winnipeg, speeding into oncoming traffic after crossing a double yellow line on Hwy 16 near Westbourne, Man.

The driver was fined $315 for speeding and an additional $175 for passing without regard for safety.

No one was injured in the incident.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. And thankfully, #rcmpmb was right there to witness this vehicle speeding to unsafely pass on #MBHwy16, near Westbourne. The 22yo male driver, from Wpg, was fined $315 for speeding + $174 passing without regard for safety. #noexcuses #TrafficTues pic.twitter.com/u5fyb5H00C — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 12, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

1:17 ‘We all need to do a better job’: CAA on dangerous driving near Winnipeg schools ‘We all need to do a better job’: CAA on dangerous driving near Winnipeg schools