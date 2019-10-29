Passenger in dangerous driving, robbery incidents was a kidnap victim: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A call to RCMP in Amaranth, Man., about an erratic driver turned into something far more serious when police discovered a kidnapping and armed robbery.

The incident, which happened Friday night, began when a woman driving west on Highway 16 called police after she’d been forced into the ditch by another vehicle.

Police said the driver of the suspect vehicle then drove to a home along the highway, approached the homeowner with a gun, and stole his truck.

The stolen truck ended up stuck in a ditch a short time later, at which point the driver and his passenger fled on foot.

Amaranth RCMP tracked down both the driver and passenger, and discovered that the passenger had been assaulted and kidnapped.

The driver, 31, is facing charges of kidnapping, robbery with a firearm, breaking and entering, forcible confinement, two counts of assault, two counts of uttering threats, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft, and mischief.

RCMP continue to investigate.

