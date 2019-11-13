Man struck by cement truck suffers life-threatening injuries: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a cement truck in the city’s north-west end on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West just before 11 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Paramedics and police said the man, believed to be in his 20s, was rushed via an emergency run to hospital.

The driver of the cement truck remained on scene, police said.

Police said road closures are in effect for the area and for motorists to consider alternate routes.

Serious collision happened just before 11am at this intersection. Man crossing road struck by driver of cement truck. Life threatening injuries. Area closed to traffic. Witnesses are asked to call 416-808-1900 or @1800222TIPS ^bm @cityoftoronto @OACPOfficial pic.twitter.com/1iEWH5vL1c — TPS Traffic Services (@TrafficServices) November 13, 2019

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Keele St & Lawrence Ave W

– emergency personnel o/s advised will be doing an emergency run to hospital

– injuries appear to be serious

– ROAD CLOSURE: S/B Keele St at Lawrence Ave W

– expect delays in area

– consider alternate routes#GO2192528

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 13, 2019