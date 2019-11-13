Man struck by cement truck suffers life-threatening injuries: Toronto police

Toronto police say a pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a cement truck in the city’s north-west end on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West just before 11 a.m. for reports of a collision.
Paramedics and police said the man, believed to be in his 20s, was rushed via an emergency run to hospital.
The driver of the cement truck remained on scene, police said.
Police said road closures are in effect for the area and for motorists to consider alternate routes.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS