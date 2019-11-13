Menu

Canada

Glencore to close Brunswick Lead Smelter in Belledune, N.B., by year end

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2019 10:59 am
Four people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after an explosion at the Rio Tinto Iron and Titanium plant in Sorel-Tracy, Thursday, March 30, 2017.
A smelter in Quebec. Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press

Glencore Canada Corp. has announced the permanent closure of the Brunswick Lead Smelter in Belledune, N.B., and the loss of 420 jobs.

Company spokesman Alexis Segal says the smelter has been losing money since the closure of the Brunswick Mine in 2013.

He says the company imported concentrate from around the world to process at Belledune, but because of transportation costs and increasing competition it was impossible to make any money.

The smelter will cease operations by the end of the year, but Segal says decommissioning and rehabilitating the site will take a few years.

He says Glencore will provide pension and severance to affected workers, and offer them jobs at other Glencore operations in Canada and around the world.

Story continues below advertisement

The Brunswick smelter opened in 1966.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickSmelterBelleduneBrunswick Lead SmelterGlencore Canada Corp.
