Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Peterborough city council discusses what to do with PDI sale money

By Mark Giunta Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 11:14 am
Peterborough city council deciding on what to do with money from sale of PDI
WATCH: Peterborough Distribution Inc. will be officially sold to Hydro One next year. And with that sale looming, Peterborough city council is now trying to decide what to do with the expected net of $50 million to $55 million. That was a big part of Tuesday night's general committee meeting which also included approval to rezone land in East City for a new multi-unit residential complex. Tricia Mason with the details.

Peterborough Distribution Inc. (PDI), which is responsible for the distribution of electricity from the city’s utility company, will be sold off to Hydro One for $105 million.

The deal is currently before the Ontario Energy Board, with the sale expected to go through sometime in 2020.

After all fees and debts are squared away, the City of Peterborough says it will receive between $50 million and $55 million from Hydro One.

But what to do with that money is now the question before city council.

READ MORE: PDI sold to Hydro One for $105 million

At its meeting on Tuesday night, council heard two options: invest the money in municipally owned renewable energy or put it into a legacy fund. If council were to choose the second option, the city would only use the collected interest on the money to fund local projects while keeping the capital intact.

Story continues below advertisement

“We think both ideas have merit,” said city treasurer Richard Freymond. “The legacy fund is an investment vehicle that is long-term in nature and the proceeds of which can be used for generations.”

Coun. Dean Pappas, chair of the city’s financial portfolio, said the decision on what to do with the money is an important one.

“It is $55 million, and we need to be smart in how we invest this money,” Pappas said.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for this council.”

Tweet This

Right now, PDI supplies electricity to 37,000 customers in Peterborough, Norwood and Lakefield.

The sale hasn’t sat well with many local residents and led to heated public meetings and protests in 2018.

READ MORE: The pending sale of PDI to Ontario Hydro is becoming an election issue in Peterborough

The deal was approved during the last term of council. Although the sale originally fell through after both sides walked away from negotiations, it was later revived.

“The community is still sore,” Pappas said. “This is the citizens’ money. It’s our duty to consult them as well as to how it’s invested.”

Mayor Diane Therrien added: “It’s by no means the only thing we’re talking about. There will be community consultation going forward of what other ideas might be out there.”

Story continues below advertisement

City staff will make a final recommendation to council in March.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PeterboroughHydro OneElectricityCity of PeterboroughLakefieldDiane TherrienNorwoodpeterborough utilitiesPDIDean PappasPeterborough Distribution Inc.Peterborough electricityRichard Freymond
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.