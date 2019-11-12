Coquihalla Highway reopened after 2 seriously injured in crash

Send this page to someone via email

The Coquihalla Highway was closed to southbound traffic for several hours Tuesday due to a serious crash.

DriveBC said the closure was in effect from Exit 183 to Exit 192, about six to 15 kilometres north of Hope. The route reopened around 3:30 p.m.

The number of vehicles involved was not immediately clear.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said it was called to the scene around 11 a.m., Tuesday. It said weather prevented it from launching an air ambulance, two patients were transported to hospital by ground ambulance.

One victim was in critical condition, while the other was in serious condition, said BCEHS.

Cpl. Mike Halskov with RCMP Traffic Services told Global News two people were injured in the single-vehicle accident.

Photos from the scene showed a minivan with serious front-end damage, and a semi truck that appeared to be stopped at the scene.

DriveBC recommends motorists consider an alternate route.

An update on the closure is expected around 4 p.m.