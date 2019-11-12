Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Coquihalla Highway reopened after 2 seriously injured in crash

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 4:53 pm
Updated November 12, 2019 6:41 pm
A serious crash forced the closure of the Coquihalla Highway on Tuesday.
A serious crash forced the closure of the Coquihalla Highway on Tuesday. Dawn Grey

The Coquihalla Highway was closed to southbound traffic for several hours Tuesday due to a serious crash.

DriveBC said the closure was in effect from Exit 183 to Exit 192, about six to 15 kilometres north of Hope. The route reopened around 3:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Serious crash on Coquihalla Highway sends 4 to hospital, snarls traffic

The number of vehicles involved was not immediately clear.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said it was called to the scene around 11 a.m., Tuesday. It said weather prevented it from launching an air ambulance, two patients were transported to hospital by ground ambulance.

One victim was in critical condition, while the other was in serious condition, said BCEHS.

Cpl. Mike Halskov with RCMP Traffic Services told Global News two people were injured in the single-vehicle accident.

Story continues below advertisement
Coquihalla crash highlights preventable factors in deadly accidents
Coquihalla crash highlights preventable factors in deadly accidents

Photos from the scene showed a minivan with serious front-end damage, and a semi truck that appeared to be stopped at the scene.

DriveBC recommends motorists consider an alternate route.

An update on the closure is expected around 4 p.m.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashCoquihalla Highwayhighway closureCoquihalla crashHighway Travelbc connectorserious crash coquihalla
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.