Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Orillia OPP issue hold and secure at Severn Shores Public School

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 4:42 pm
Shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers say they received a serious call in close proximity to the school that caused police to request a hold and secure.
Shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers say they received a serious call in close proximity to the school that caused police to request a hold and secure. Global News

Orillia OPP issued a hold and secure at Severn Shores Public School on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers say they received a serious call in close proximity to the school that prompted police to request a hold and secure.

READ MORE: 2 charged after cocaine, stolen property recovered in Alliston: OPP

The incident was resolved quickly, and students and staff were able to resume their activities safely, police say.

According to officers, there was no threat made directly or implied to the school, students or staff.

READ MORE: 2 people facing slew of charges following police chase in Innisfil

A hold and secure is called when there is an incident going on outside a school. These types of incidents could be a result of ongoing police investigations, weather or anything that warrants extra precautions.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say anyone with information can contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Getting drivers ready for winter conditions
Getting drivers ready for winter conditions
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Orillia OPPSevernSevern newsSevern schoolSevern school hold and secureSevern Shores Public SchoolSevern Shores Public School hold and secure
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.