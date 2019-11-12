Orillia OPP issue hold and secure at Severn Shores Public School

Send this page to someone via email

Orillia OPP issued a hold and secure at Severn Shores Public School on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers say they received a serious call in close proximity to the school that prompted police to request a hold and secure.

The incident was resolved quickly, and students and staff were able to resume their activities safely, police say.

According to officers, there was no threat made directly or implied to the school, students or staff.

A hold and secure is called when there is an incident going on outside a school. These types of incidents could be a result of ongoing police investigations, weather or anything that warrants extra precautions.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

