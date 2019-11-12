Menu

Crime

Hamilton police say man who allegedly shot another with BB gun is ‘armed and dangerous’

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 4:27 pm
Police are looking for 22-year-old Daniel McDermott accused of shooting a man in the face with a BB gun.
Police are looking for 22-year-old Daniel McDermott accused of shooting a man in the face with a BB gun. Hamilton Police Service

Police have identified a suspect who allegedly shot a man in the face with a BB gun on the weekend.

Investigators say the incident happened after an argument at a home near Cannon Street East and Huntley Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.

A 58-year-old man was sent to hospital, treated and later released.

READ MORE: Pickup truck driver arrested after chase on the Mountain: Hamilton police

Daniel McDermott, 22, is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted in connection with the fight, police said.

McDermott faces multiple charges, including assault with a weapon and uttering death threats.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police at (905) 546-3816.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
