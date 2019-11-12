Hamilton police say man who allegedly shot another with BB gun is ‘armed and dangerous’

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified a suspect who allegedly shot a man in the face with a BB gun on the weekend.

Investigators say the incident happened after an argument at a home near Cannon Street East and Huntley Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.

A 58-year-old man was sent to hospital, treated and later released.

Daniel McDermott, 22, is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted in connection with the fight, police said.

McDermott faces multiple charges, including assault with a weapon and uttering death threats.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police at (905) 546-3816.

