Crime

Pickup truck driver arrested after chase on the Mountain: Hamilton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 9:23 am
Hamilton police say they chased a driver with a suspended licence through Ancaster and the Mountain on Wednesday morning.
A 34-year-old Glanbrook man has been arrested after police say he led officers on an early morning chase through Ancaster and the Mountain.

Hamilton police say an officer in a cruiser tried to pull over a black Ford F-150 pickup near Wilson Street West and Portia Drive around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when the driver reportedly turned around and drove away.

READ MORE: SIU closes file on St. Catharines crash that sent two people to hospital

According to police, a chase led to both vehicles driving above posted speed limits for about 12 kilometres onto Garth Street at Stone Church Road West before the driver reportedly bolted from the truck and tried to outrun the officer on foot.

The driver, who was wanted on a pair of warrants, was eventually arrested and faces four charges, including flight from police and driving with a suspended licence.

