Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

City of Hamilton announces trade mission to India

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 12, 2019 2:54 pm
Mayor Fred Eisenberger has announced the City of Hamilton will be making a trip to India to explore business opportunities in the country.
Mayor Fred Eisenberger has announced the City of Hamilton will be making a trip to India to explore business opportunities in the country. City of Hamilton

Hamilton’s mayor will be leading a trade mission to India later this month.

Fred Eisenberger will lead a local delegation to India from Nov. 17 to 22 to foster relationships with companies in the country.

“India is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world and has significant potential for business partnerships and investment attraction for the City of Hamilton,” said Eisenberger.

READ MORE: Discussion of biweekly garbage collection returns to Hamilton city council

Several Hamilton businesses focused on international trade and export opportunities will also be part of the trip, as will Hamilton’s economic development staff and senior officials from McMaster University, McMaster Innovation Park and Mohawk College.

“The mission will visit New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai to leverage Hamilton’s strengths in advanced manufacturing (aerospace, food and beverage processing), academic research and goods movement,” the city said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: DHL to invest $100M in Hamilton airport facility expansion

The Hamilton delegation will meet with senior government officials and Canadian-Indian business councils and will also take part in one-on-one meetings with Indian investors considering a move to Canada as well as those looking to import Canadian-made goods from Hamilton businesses.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford slams NDP, says ‘Hamilton has been ignored’
Ontario Premier Doug Ford slams NDP, says ‘Hamilton has been ignored’
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of HamiltonMcMaster UniversityFred EisenbergerHamilton mayorMcmaster Innovation ParkHamilton businessIndia trade missionHamilton business developmentHamilton India business developmentHamilton trade mission
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.