City of Hamilton announces trade mission to India

Hamilton’s mayor will be leading a trade mission to India later this month.

Fred Eisenberger will lead a local delegation to India from Nov. 17 to 22 to foster relationships with companies in the country.

“India is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world and has significant potential for business partnerships and investment attraction for the City of Hamilton,” said Eisenberger.

Several Hamilton businesses focused on international trade and export opportunities will also be part of the trip, as will Hamilton’s economic development staff and senior officials from McMaster University, McMaster Innovation Park and Mohawk College.

“The mission will visit New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai to leverage Hamilton’s strengths in advanced manufacturing (aerospace, food and beverage processing), academic research and goods movement,” the city said in a statement.

The Hamilton delegation will meet with senior government officials and Canadian-Indian business councils and will also take part in one-on-one meetings with Indian investors considering a move to Canada as well as those looking to import Canadian-made goods from Hamilton businesses.

