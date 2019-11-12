Menu

Education

Mohawk College listed as 7th best research college in Canada

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 12, 2019 2:28 pm
Mohawk College has been named the 7th best research college in he country, according to RE$SEARCH Infosource.
Mohawk College has been named the 7th best research college in he country, according to RE$SEARCH Infosource. Twitter/@scott_kenny

Hamilton’s Mohawk College continues to climb the list of the top research colleges in Canada.

RE$EARCH Infosource ranks Mohawk seventh on the list based on research income, the number of researchers and research intensity with $7.6 million of sponsored research income.

Mohawk, with its IDEAWORKS applied research centre, was ranked 16th last year among Canada’s top 50 research colleges based on data obtained through surveys of publicly-funded colleges and from financial statements from 2017-18.

READ MORE: Mohawk College, Ontario Works connecting students with local employers

“This latest recognition is a result of the dedication of our research teams and the strong relationship Mohawk has with our industry, community and government partners,” said Mohawk College President Ron McKerlie.

“With two research chairs now in place, we will continue to push forward with our applied research efforts, for the benefit of our students, our research partners and the local economy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mohawk was ranked 23rd on the national list in 2017.

Niagara College is ranked first on this year’s list, reporting $11.2 million of sponsored research income.

“Our faculty and student researchers are committed to help partners address the challenges to their success and provide practical innovative solutions,” says Dean of Applied Research Jeffrey McIsaac.

“We appreciate the confidence of our partners and the college leadership as we continue to raise the bar for applied research in Canada.”

