Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

5 men arrested for break-in at school in Hubley, N.S.

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 1:29 pm
.
. Global News File

Halifax District RCMP have arrested four 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old man following a break-in at a school in Hubley, N.S., on Tuesday.

At approximately 1 a.m., police said they were dispatched to an intrusion alarm at a school on Hubley’s Road.

READ MORE: ‘Playing with fire’: What to know if you’re getting on a flight with cannabis

As members arrived on the scene, they saw several men running from the area. One man was arrested immediately and four others were arrested a short time later.

All arrests were made without incident.

Police said no damage to the school was reported.

Three of the men are from Stillwater Lake, N.S., one is from Hubley, N.S., and one is from Upper Tantallon, N.S.

Story continues below advertisement

The five men were released on conditions and face a charge each of break and enter, according to police.

READ MORE: Western University researchers show how CBD blocks side-effects of THC in cannabis

One of the men from Stillwater Lake was also found in possession of cannabis and has been charged with a count of a person under 19 years of age possessing, distributing, consuming, purchasing or attempting to purchase cannabis.

Police said the five men are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Jan. 28, 2020 at 10 a.m.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceCannabisBreak And EnterWeedHalifax crimeHalifax Provincial CourtHalifax District RCMPHubley
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.