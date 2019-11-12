5 men arrested for break-in at school in Hubley, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax District RCMP have arrested four 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old man following a break-in at a school in Hubley, N.S., on Tuesday.

At approximately 1 a.m., police said they were dispatched to an intrusion alarm at a school on Hubley’s Road.

As members arrived on the scene, they saw several men running from the area. One man was arrested immediately and four others were arrested a short time later.

All arrests were made without incident.

Police said no damage to the school was reported.

Three of the men are from Stillwater Lake, N.S., one is from Hubley, N.S., and one is from Upper Tantallon, N.S.

The five men were released on conditions and face a charge each of break and enter, according to police.

One of the men from Stillwater Lake was also found in possession of cannabis and has been charged with a count of a person under 19 years of age possessing, distributing, consuming, purchasing or attempting to purchase cannabis.

Police said the five men are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Jan. 28, 2020 at 10 a.m.