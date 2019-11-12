Menu

Crime

Attempted voyeurism sentence delivered in Saskatoon gas station case

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 12:46 pm
Adnan Iqbal received a 15-month suspended sentence in Saskatoon provincial court after he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted voyeurism. Facebook

The man accused of leaving a cellphone in a ceiling tile while working at a Saskatoon gas station has pleaded guilty to attempted voyeurism.

In September, a woman told Saskatoon police that she believed the employee recorded her, along with four girls, while they were using the washroom at the Fas Gas Plus station in the 400-block of Circle Drive East.

The complainant said the man was behaving suspiciously before they used the washroom and she reported seeing a cellphone camera through a damaged ceiling tile, according to police.

Adnan Iqbal, 25, was originally charged with one count of voyeurism, but on Tuesday he was sentenced for attempted voyeurism.

A joint submission from the Crown and defence resulted in a 15-month suspended sentence, meaning Iqbal will not serve time in jail.

Iqbal was ordered not to create video recordings of any person without their consent. He also faces a no contact order along with other conditions.

“They all are meant to either protect society or to help in his rehabilitation,” Crown prosecutor Lana Morelli told Global News.

Iqbal was also ordered to do community service work as part of his sentence.

In September, a statement from Parkland Fuel Corporation stated the employee “was immediately suspended” pending the police investigation. A company spokesperson was not immediately available to respond to Tuesday’s sentencing.

