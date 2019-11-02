Menu

Crime

Man charged with voyeurism after allegedly exposing genitals to woman on SkyTrain

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted November 2, 2019 3:33 pm
A surveillance photo of the suspect in an April 29, 2019 indecent exposure incident on SkyTrain.
A surveillance photo of the suspect in an April 29, 2019 indecent exposure incident on SkyTrain. Transit Police

A 33-year-old Vancouver man has been charged with two offences after allegedly exposing his genitals to a woman on a SkyTrain earlier this year.

Anthony Emmanuel Peccorini is accused of one count of committing an indecent act and one count of voyeurism in connection with the April 29 incident.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP) said in June that a female passenger was sitting onboard the SkyTrain when she noticed a man “looming uncomfortably close to her.”

When she looked towards him, police said she saw the man’s genitals exposed over the waistline of his sweat pants, just a foot away from her face.

The woman was able to snap a photo of the suspect’s genitals, which she later provided to transit police.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Transit police search for man who allegedly exposed genitals to SkyTrain passenger

The suspect left the train at Main Street SkyTrain Station. Police say a review of surveillance footage revealed he originally boarded at Commercial-Broadway Station and rode trains for nearly an hour between Main Street and Edmonds stations.

Concerned about the “predatory nature of his actions,” MVTP released surveillance images of the suspect on June 24.

READ MORE: Man accused of exposing his genitals to woman on SkyTrain arrested

After media coverage, Peccorini was arrested in Vancouver on June 25 and later released on a promise to appear in court in August.

At the time of his arrest, police said the suspect was “minimally known to police.”

Peccorini is set to appear in Vancouver Provincial Court on Nov. 20.

