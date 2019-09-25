Man charged with voyeurism at Northgate Village Shopping Centre

Calgary police have charged a man in connection with an incident of voyeurism in a pubic washroom on Monday.

The Calgary Police Service said it happened at the Northgate Village Shopping Centre on 36 Street Northeast at 1 p.m.

In a news release, police said the victim was inside a washroom stall when she noticed a man recording her on a cell phone by “reaching around the stall wall.”

“The woman immediately called building security, who located the man and called police,” CPS stated. “Police arrived a short time later and took the man into custody.”

Police believe the man had taken photos and videos of multiple women without their consent as they used the washroom at the same shopping centre, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday.

Police said it’s also possible additional incidents may have occurred within the weeks and months preceding.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour or used the women’s washroom during those times at the shopping centre, and are asking them to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Alex Tran, 18, of Calgary, has been charged with one count of voyeurism.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Oct. 25.