Man accused of indecently exposing himself in University of Saskatchewan library

Saskatoon police are investigating another report of voyeurism in the city, the second this month.

The most recent incident allegedly took place on Monday at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S).

U of S protective service officers found a man in the library who was indecently exposed, police said Wednesday.

He was earlier reported to have taken photos of a woman from underneath a cubicle where she was sitting, according to police.

No charges have been laid as the vice unit continues to investigate.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this or similar incidents to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Earlier this month, a voyeurism charge was laid against a 25-year-old man after he was accused of recording a woman and girls in a washroom at a local gas station.

The woman alleges she and four girls were recorded on a cellphone hidden in the ceiling on Sept. 1.

Police said on Sept. 6 that the investigation into that incident remains ongoing.

