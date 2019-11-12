Menu

Crime

Toronto officer admits to causing Dafonte Miller’s eye injury during stand at trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2019 11:17 am
A Toronto police officer has taken the stand at his aggravated assault trial, acknowledging he caused the victim's severe eye injury. .
A Toronto police officer has taken the stand at his aggravated assault trial, acknowledging he caused the victim's severe eye injury. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

OSHAWA, Ont. – A Toronto police officer has taken the stand at his aggravated assault trial, acknowledging he caused the victim’s severe eye injury.

But Michael Theriault says he hit Dafonte Miller with his fist because, he alleges, the young black man had attacked Theriault and his brother, Christian.

The brothers are jointly charged with aggravated assault in the Dec. 28, 2016, encounter that eventually caused Miller to lose his left eye.

READ MORE: Dafonte Miller testifies he thought he’d go blind after alleged beating by Toronto officer and his brother

They are also separately charged with obstruction of justice for the way they portrayed the incident to investigators. They have pleaded not guilty.

The now 22-year-old Miller testified last week that he was severely beaten with a pipe.

His lawyers have alleged outside court that race played a role in the attack.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeTorontoOshawaDafonte MillerToronto Police OfficerMichael TheriaultChristian TheriaultTheriault brothersDafonte Miller beatenmetal pipe attackalleged assault trialOshawa couthouse
