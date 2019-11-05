Dafonte Miller expected to testify at trial on Theriault brothers accused of beating him

Send this page to someone via email

OSHAWA, Ont. – The trial of a Toronto police officer and his brother is expected to hear today from the young black man they are accused of beating.

Dafonte Miller is scheduled to testify in an Oshawa, Ont., courtroom this afternoon at the trial of Michael and Christian Theriault.

Michael Theriault, who was off duty at the time, and his brother are jointly charged with aggravated assault in the Dec. 28, 2016 incident.

They are also separately charged with obstruction of justice over how they portrayed the incident to investigators.

Prosecutors allege the brothers chased Miller, who was 19 at the time, then brutally beat him, at times using a metal pipe.

Court has heard the Theriault brothers told investigators they caught the teen breaking into their parents’ truck, and feared for their lives during the encounter.

The trial, which is taking place before a judge alone, began last week.

