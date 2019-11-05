Menu

Crime

Dafonte Miller expected to testify at trial on Theriault brothers accused of beating him

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2019 6:23 am
Updated November 5, 2019 6:24 am
Trial begins for brothers accused in Dafonte Miller beating
WATCH ABOVE: The trial for a Toronto police constable and his brother, accused of severely beating a black teen nearly three years ago, got underway on Tuesday. Shallima Maharaj reports.

OSHAWA, Ont. – The trial of a Toronto police officer and his brother is expected to hear today from the young black man they are accused of beating.

Dafonte Miller is scheduled to testify in an Oshawa, Ont., courtroom this afternoon at the trial of Michael and Christian Theriault.

Michael Theriault, who was off duty at the time, and his brother are jointly charged with aggravated assault in the Dec. 28, 2016 incident.

READ MORE: Trial begins for Toronto officer and his brother charged in brutal beating of Dafonte Miller

They are also separately charged with obstruction of justice over how they portrayed the incident to investigators.

Prosecutors allege the brothers chased Miller, who was 19 at the time, then brutally beat him, at times using a metal pipe.

Court has heard the Theriault brothers told investigators they caught the teen breaking into their parents’ truck, and feared for their lives during the encounter.

Story continues below advertisement

The trial, which is taking place before a judge alone, began last week.

New bail conditions for accused in Dafonte Miller case
New bail conditions for accused in Dafonte Miller case
© 2019 The Canadian Press
