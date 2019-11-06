Menu

Crime

Dafonte Miller beaten by men, including off-duty Toronto police officer, to testify at trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2019 6:27 am
Two Durham Regional Police constables testified during day five of the trial of Michael and Christian Theriault.

OSHAWA, Ont. – A young black man who prosecutors allege was beaten by an off-duty Toronto police officer and the officer’s brother nearly three years ago is expected to testify today at the two men’s trial.

Dafonte Miller is to tell an Oshawa, Ont., court his account of the encounter with Michael and Christian Theriault in the early hours of Dec. 28, 2016.

READ MORE: Investigating officer testifies she heard Dafonte Miller scream about being beaten by 2 men

The brothers are jointly charged with aggravated assault, and separately charged with obstruction of justice over how they portrayed it to investigators.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege Michael Theriault, an off-duty officer, and his brother ran after Miller and beat him, including with a long metal pipe.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Trial begins for Toronto officer and his brother charged in brutal beating of Dafonte Miller

Court has heard the brothers told investigators Miller was the one who attacked them with a pipe after they caught him breaking into their parents’ truck.

The trial has heard Miller was badly injured and was blinded on his left side after his eye ruptured.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
