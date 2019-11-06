Dafonte Miller beaten by men, including off-duty Toronto police officer, to testify at trial

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

OSHAWA, Ont. – A young black man who prosecutors allege was beaten by an off-duty Toronto police officer and the officer’s brother nearly three years ago is expected to testify today at the two men’s trial.

Dafonte Miller is to tell an Oshawa, Ont., court his account of the encounter with Michael and Christian Theriault in the early hours of Dec. 28, 2016.

READ MORE: Investigating officer testifies she heard Dafonte Miller scream about being beaten by 2 men

2:08 Trial of Toronto officer and his brother accused of assault beings Tuesday Trial of Toronto officer and his brother accused of assault beings Tuesday

The brothers are jointly charged with aggravated assault, and separately charged with obstruction of justice over how they portrayed it to investigators.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege Michael Theriault, an off-duty officer, and his brother ran after Miller and beat him, including with a long metal pipe.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Trial begins for Toronto officer and his brother charged in brutal beating of Dafonte Miller

Court has heard the brothers told investigators Miller was the one who attacked them with a pipe after they caught him breaking into their parents’ truck.

The trial has heard Miller was badly injured and was blinded on his left side after his eye ruptured.

2:38 Trial begins for brothers accused in Dafonte Miller beating Trial begins for brothers accused in Dafonte Miller beating