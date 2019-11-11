Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Quebec education minister hears concerns his bill will hurt community schools

By Raquel Fletcher Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 5:21 pm
Updated November 11, 2019 5:56 pm
School board hearings continue in Quebec City
WATCH: The Quebec Government is hearing more opposition to its plan to abolish school boards. On Monday, five groups presented their briefs to the committee. As Global's Raquel Fletcher explains, some parents say they're concerned about their role in the proposed school service centres.

Some parents say they worry their local neighbourhood school will suffer under reforms proposed by the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge heard more opposition Monday to the plan to abolish school boards, as national assembly public hearings continued.

READ MORE: Quebec plans to axe school boards but offers compromise to English institutions

Mothers Natalie Poirier and Patricia Clermont, who represent the movement, “je protège mon ecole publique” (I’m protecting my public school), were the first to testify Monday. They said they fear if Bill 40 — the government’s plan to replace school boards with service centres — is passed, elementary schools will start competing with each other for students, which will weaken neighbourhoods.

The bill will let parents decide where to send their kids, even if the school isn’t in the neighbourhood where they live.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s already the case right now, especially in high schools, parents will choose their school depending on the project, so imagine now doing it with primary schools,” she said.

“I think it’s kind of sad because it’s fun to see children outside, mingling altogether, going to the same school, walking together, taking their bikes, you know, getting the community together,” she added.

READ MORE: Bill 40 under fire as public hearings into Quebec’s education reform begin

Poirier and Clermont agree with opposition parties who say the minister is moving too fast with his reform.

“And I hope he will learn the lesson of last week of Simon Jolin-Barrette that when you rush something too quickly and you forget to make real consultation, well, that can backfire,” said Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy.

After massive public backlash last week, Minister Jolin-Barrette was forced to backtrack on changes he proposed to a popular immigration program for international graduates. He brought those changes forward not by a law that is debated publicly in the National Assembly, but rather, a regulation that is decided in the minister’s office.

The Opposition Parti Québécois said they fear the education minister will try to do the same thing once he passes this school board reform bill.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Francophones shouldn’t lose their right to vote in school board elections, argue English-language advocates

“He says any measure that could help to realize the aim of this bill could be taken by regulation, so this is quite worrisome,” said PQ MNA Véronique Hivon.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec politicsQuebec educationEMSBLBPSBSimon Jolin-BarretteVeronique HivonQuebec School BoardsBill 40Education Minister Jean-François Robergedepending on the projectparents will choose their school
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.