Quebec government to announce school board reform plan

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government is expected to announce its plans to reform the province’s school boards on Tuesday afternoon.

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge had previously noted that he wanted to do away with all school boards, but the English community argued to protect its minority language rights.

It is possible the anglophone community could keep its school boards but that the structure may change.

“[Roberge] found that there was a lot shakeup with [Quebec’s] secularism law, that there was no support on the anglophone side,” political commentator and former Parti Québécois (PQ) MNA Bernard Drainville told 98.5 FM’s Paul Arcand last month.

“There was a lot of resistance on the part of anglophones regarding this law so the CAQ government decided to, let’s say, ‘spare’ the English-speaking community by keeping their school boards.”

It seems that the plan could still be to eliminate French-language boards and turn them into service centres.

A recent Léger Marketing survey found that 84 per cent of anglophones and 39 per cent of francophones worry English rights in the province will be diminished if school boards cease to exist.

“The community is very committed to the idea of having control and management of its institutions, and school boards are a really important example of that,” Quebec Community Groups Network president Geoffrey Chambers told Global News.

“It’s really clear the community doesn’t want to see its schools run by a foreign, unsympathetic agency and wants to take control of them and continue to run them itself.”

Quebec Premier François Legault and his party have refused to comment on the possibility of keeping English school boards under its reform, saying only that it has “listened to the anglophone community, and we’re trying to find a compromise.”

“Access to English education is a right so nobody’s talking about touching that,” Christopher Skeete, parliamentary assistant to the premier for relations with English-speaking Quebecers, told Global News in September.

“Control of English institutions is a right so nobody’s talking about touching that. I think what’s really important is that we see ourselves as Quebecers.”

The Legault government has long contended that eliminating school boards in favour of replacing them with service centres is necessary. The move could also quash school board elections.

