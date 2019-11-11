Okanagan weather: first snowfall of the season in the valley bottom

Send this page to someone via email

Temperatures slid back to -6 early on Remembrance Day in the Okanagan before the mercury rose up above freezing for outdoor ceremonies by 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies will linger through the remainder of the day as the conditions continue to warm into mid-single digits during the afternoon.

A frontal wave pushing through the BC Interior will bring freezing rain and ice pellets to the Okanagan Connector and Coquihalla Monday night into Tuesday, where a special weather statement was issued.

Rain rolls into the Okanagan Valley bottom Monday night that is likely to transition to wet snow by early Tuesday morning that will linger into the middle of the day.

This is expected to be the first snowfall of the season in the Okanagan valley bottom with 2 to up to 5 centimetres possible in some places after the first few centimetres melt on contact with the warm ground.

Temperatures will be around the freezing mark on Tuesday morning, but will make it up to around 3 degrees in the afternoon as precipitation flips back to rain before easing late in the day.

Skies clear back out and cool back below freezing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before a mix of sun and cloud kick back in during the day helping to warm the region back up to around 6 degrees.

The warm air will stick around for the rest of the week, which will quickly melt any snow that does accumulate as afternoon highs surge toward high single digits by Friday.

There is a chance of showers to finish the week and kickoff the second weekend of November as daytime highs settle into mid-to-upper single digits.

