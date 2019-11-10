Menu

World

Mexico invites FBI investigators to help probe recent killing of 9 Americans

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 10, 2019 4:31 pm
Mormon family killed in Mexico laid to rest as relatives, friends call for justice
WATCH: (From Nov. 7, 2019) Mormon family killed in Mexico laid to rest as relatives, friends call for justice

The Mexican government invited the FBI on Sunday to participate in its investigation into an attack in northern Mexico that killed nine dual citizens of the United States and Mexico.

READ MORE: Funeral held for last victim of Mexico cartel attack

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement it extended the invitation through a diplomatic note to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico.

Ambush victims' families visit Mexico massacre site
Ambush victims’ families visit Mexico massacre site

“The Mexican government reiterates its commitment to investigate the facts, in order to … offer justice to the affected families,” the ministry said.

The U.S. agents must work in coordination with their Mexican counterparts and will not be armed, it added.

READ MORE: Funerals begin for 9 Americans killed in Mexico cartel attack

American family killed in Mexico may have been mistaken for rival gang: report
American family killed in Mexico may have been mistaken for rival gang: report

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, gunmen killed three women and six children from a breakaway Mormon community in northern Mexico, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to offer Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador help in wiping out drug gangs he blamed for the ambush.

Shooting by drug cartel in Mexico leaves at least 9 Americans from Mormon family dead
Shooting by drug cartel in Mexico leaves at least 9 Americans from Mormon family dead
COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.