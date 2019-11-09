Menu

Crime

Man walks into Toronto police station with life-threatening gunshot wound

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 9, 2019 3:56 pm
Police said they are currently unsure of where the shooting occurred. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officials say a man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after he walked into a Toronto police station with a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon.

Police said the man walked into 12 Division headquarters in the area of Black Creek and Trethewey drives around 3 p.m.

The area around the police station was subsequently locked down, paramedics were called, and the man was rushed to hospital, a police spokesperson told Global News.

READ MORE: 2nd suspect charged with attempted murder after 5 people shot at Toronto apartment

Police said the actual shooting location is currently unclear.

Paramedics said the victim is in his 30s.

The area of Black Creek and Trethewey drives is the same location where five teens were shot on Oct. 30, leaving several of them with serious injuries.

Two suspects were since arrested in connection with that incident.

Suspects in Toronto west-end shooting caught on camera
Suspects in Toronto west-end shooting caught on camera
