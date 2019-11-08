2nd suspect charged with attempted murder after 5 people shot at Toronto apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a second suspect is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a shooting at a west-end Toronto apartment last month that left five people injured.

Emergency crews were called to a property on Clearview Heights near Trethewey Drive, north of Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West, just after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Police said a group of people were gathered in an apartment hallway when three male suspects dressed in dark-coloured clothing arrived in a black sedan. He said two of the three suspects entered through a side door and opened fire on the people in the hallway.

Four victims were taken to a trauma centre by paramedics and a fifth person with injuries walked into hospital, police said. Two female victims are 16 and 17, and three male victims are between the ages of 16 and 18.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the suspects, 20-year-old Toronto resident Andre Cunningham, was arrested by police and charged with various offences — including five counts of attempted murder.

In an update released by Toronto police on Friday, officers said Barrie police arrested one of the wanted suspects on Wednesday for “an unrelated matter.” The statement said the suspect was found with two loaded semi-automatic handguns. After he was arrested, officers became aware of a warrant issued for the accused in connection with the Oct. 30 shooting.

Police brought the 21-year-old suspect back to Toronto on Friday amid the ongoing investigation.

Investigators said Malik Mohamed was charged with five counts of attempted murder, two counts of possessing a restricted firearm without having a licence or registration certificate, discharging a firearm and being reckless as to the life or safety of another person, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

Mohamed was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement