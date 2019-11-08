Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2nd suspect charged with attempted murder after 5 people shot at Toronto apartment

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 3:27 pm
Suspects in Toronto west-end shooting caught on camera
WATCH ABOVE: As Toronto police continue their search for three suspects in a Wednesday evening shooting that left five teens in hospital, video of that attack has surfaced. Jamie Mauracher reports. (Oct. 31)

Toronto police say a second suspect is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a shooting at a west-end Toronto apartment last month that left five people injured.

Emergency crews were called to a property on Clearview Heights near Trethewey Drive, north of Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue West, just after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Police said a group of people were gathered in an apartment hallway when three male suspects dressed in dark-coloured clothing arrived in a black sedan. He said two of the three suspects entered through a side door and opened fire on the people in the hallway.

READ MORE: 5 people injured after ‘targeted’ shooting in west-end Toronto apartment

Four victims were taken to a trauma centre by paramedics and a fifth person with injuries walked into hospital, police said. Two female victims are 16 and 17, and three male victims are between the ages of 16 and 18.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the suspects, 20-year-old Toronto resident Andre Cunningham, was arrested by police and charged with various offences — including five counts of attempted murder.

READ MORE: Man charged with attempted murder after 5 people shot in west-end Toronto apartment

In an update released by Toronto police on Friday, officers said Barrie police arrested one of the wanted suspects on Wednesday for “an unrelated matter.” The statement said the suspect was found with two loaded semi-automatic handguns. After he was arrested, officers became aware of a warrant issued for the accused in connection with the Oct. 30 shooting.

Police brought the 21-year-old suspect back to Toronto on Friday amid the ongoing investigation.

READ MORE: Video appears to show gunmen opening fire in ‘targeted’ Toronto shooting that left 5 teens injured

Investigators said Malik Mohamed was charged with five counts of attempted murder, two counts of possessing a restricted firearm without having a licence or registration certificate, discharging a firearm and being reckless as to the life or safety of another person, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

Mohamed was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Friday.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto gun violenceToronto shootingsClearview HeightsClearview Heights apartment shootingMalik Mohamed
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.