Crime

18-year-old sent to hospital after stabbing at Abbotsford house party

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 9, 2019 1:21 pm
An Abbotsford police cruiser in an undated file photo. Abbotsford police

An 18-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing at a crowded house party in Abbotsford Friday night.

Abbotsford police say officers were called to the 33000 block of Lynn Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Police say 40 to 50 young people were found inside the residence and out on the street.

The victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries and transported to hospital. It’s not yet known if he was found inside the house or on the street.

A suspect has not yet been identified and the motive is not known.

Police are asking any witnesses, or those who have security or cellphone video of the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

