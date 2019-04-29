Canada
Abbotsford Police arrest 20-year-old woman after Sunday stabbing

Abbotsford Police are investigating after a 36-year-old woman was sent to hospital in stable condition following a daylight stabbing Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 32100 block of Tims Street at 5:10 p.m. in response to a report a woman had been stabbed.

Abbotsford Police have arrested a 20-year-old female, and she remains in police custody.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident is asked to call Abbotsford Police or Crime Stoppers.

