Canada

Laval Police issue picture of suspect in Chomedey poppy donation box thefts

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 6:48 pm
Laval Police are looking for a suspect (pictured left) in the alleged theft of donation cans missing from several Tim Hortons locations. Friday November 08, 2019.
Laval Police are looking for the suspect (pictured left) in the alleged theft of donation cans missing from several Tim Hortons locations. . Laval Police

Laval Police have issued a picture of a man they consider a suspect in the alleged theft of poppy donation cans in the Chomedey area.

The alleged thefts happened at several Tim Hortons locations in the area on Oct. 25.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the man.

READ MORE: Laval legion fundraising in jeopardy after poppy donation box thefts: ‘It has repercussions’

The cans belong to the Chomedey Royal Canadian Legion branch 251. Police estimate the loss could be up to $2,000.

The donation boxes are part of the legion’s annual fundraising campaign. Legion members use the money to help veterans afford necessities such as buying wheelchairs or adapting their homes.

Police said the suspect is a white man, between 25 and 30 years old.

Laval legion deplores ongoing theft of poppies
Laval legion deplores ongoing theft of poppies

Police said he’s got short dark hair, slightly balding. He was wearing a dark coat with a pale logo on his left side, black and beige gloves.

Police are asking anyone with information to call their information line 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911 by mentioning the case number LVL 191029 089.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
