Chomedey legion looking for donation cans missing from four Tim Hortons locations

Send this page to someone via email

The Chomedey Royal Canadian Legion branch 251 is asking for the public’s help to find four donation cans that have gone missing in the area.

The legion says the cans were in four different Tim Hortons locations in the Laval district of Chomedey and they all disappeared over the weekend.

The legion estimates there could be up to $400 in each can.

It represents a big loss for legion members, who use the money to help veterans afford necessities such as buying wheelchairs or adapting their homes.

READ MORE: Annual Remembrance Day poppy campaign underway in Montreal

For Shannon Westlake, the legion’s second vice-president, helping veterans is a cause close to her heart.

“All four of my grandparents were involved in World War II,” Westlake said.

Story continues below advertisement

“For me, it’s a very important cause… and the fact that four cans were stolen in this area is incredible.”

Westlake said it’s especially difficult to have lost the cans because in spite of the volunteers’ hard work to raise money, donations have been sluggish this year.

“Every nickel counts,” Westlake said. “It is for our freedom. The people that signed up for war, signed up for their lives.”

1:43 Poppy campaign launch 2019 Poppy campaign launch 2019

Global News called and emailed Tim Hortons but have not received a reply.

Meanwhile, the legion says it filed a police report. “Hopefully the police in Laval will investigate,” said Westlake.

Westlake is asking anyone with information to come forward and call Laval police.