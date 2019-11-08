Barricaded suspects call 911 to avoid arrest — it doesn’t work

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say two people, who were in a six-hour standoff with police on Thursday, allegedly called 911 to falsely report an officer had been shot in an attempt to draw police away from them.

According to a news release, a man and a woman wanted on outstanding charges were found inside a hotel room in the city’s north end.

Police say they wouldn’t come out of the unit and officers on scene were forced to block off an area surrounding the hotel while waiting for a warrant.

“While police were holding the perimeter, the parties phoned into police dispatch falsely reporting that a police officer had been shot in the downtown core of the city, in an attempt to draw officers away from the unit.”

The ruse didn’t work as an entry warrant was eventually granted and both suspects were arrested. Police said they also found several stolen items.

A 48-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were both charged with several offences, including public mischief for the alleged fake call to 911.

Police say they were wanted on outstanding charges from Guelph and other jurisdictions for a number offences including shoplifting, robbery and theft under $5,000.

They were both held in custody for a bail hearing.