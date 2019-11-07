Menu

Crime

Counterfeit $100 bills used at Guelph’s Stone Road Mall: police

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 7, 2019 12:10 pm
Guelph police are investigating after they say counterfeit bills were recently used at Stone Road Mall.
Guelph police are investigating after they say counterfeit bills were recently used at Stone Road Mall. RCMP / Supplied

Guelph police are asking business owners to be vigilant after three counterfeit $100 bills were reportedly used at Stone Road Mall.

According to a news release, each of the fake bills was used at different stores in the mall on Nov. 2, but police say it was only discovered the money was counterfeit when it was deposited at the bank.

“There is currently a concern that more businesses might unknowingly be in possession of other counterfeit bills if they have not yet tried to deposit them in a bank,” Const. Kyle Grant said.

Guelph police are urging businesses to inspect the bills they currently have as well as all bills they receive in the future.

They are recommending the “touch and tilt” method, which involves touching the bills to feel for a raised surface and then tilting them side to side to see if the security features in the transparent window are engaging.

Grant said counterfeit cash is not something police see every day in Guelph but noted that businesses should still be on the lookout.

“It is something that routinely pops up here and there, and even if it’s something a business has never experienced, it’s still something that they have to be prepared for,” he said.

Anyone with information about the counterfeit bills at Stone Road Mall is asked to call Sgt. Mark Pettapiece at 519-824-1212, ext. 7506.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

