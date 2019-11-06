Menu

Crime

$30K worth of truck wheels stolen from Guelph dealership: police

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 6, 2019 10:47 am
Guelph police say $30,000 worth of tires were reported stolen from a north end car dealership on Monday. .
Guelph police say $30,000 worth of truck wheels were reported stolen from a dealership at the Guelph Auto Mall on Monday.

The specific dealership was not provided, but police said it happened overnight at the intersection of Woodlawn and Elmira roads.

Police did not comment on any suspects or a vehicle that may have been used in the reported theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212, ext. 7305.  Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on its website.

