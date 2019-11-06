$30K worth of truck wheels stolen from Guelph dealership: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say $30,000 worth of truck wheels were reported stolen from a dealership at the Guelph Auto Mall on Monday.

The specific dealership was not provided, but police said it happened overnight at the intersection of Woodlawn and Elmira roads.

READ MORE: Thief allegedly steals car by driving it through garage door, Guelph police say

Police did not comment on any suspects or a vehicle that may have been used in the reported theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212, ext. 7305. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on its website.

Story continues below advertisement