Crime

Thief allegedly steals car by driving it through garage door: Guelph police

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 5, 2019 5:00 pm
Guelph police say a 44-year-old man faces several charges after he allegedly stole a car by driving it through a garage door.
Guelph police say a 44-year-old man faces several charges after he allegedly stole a car by driving it through a garage door. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

In what could’ve easily been mistaken for a scene from The Dukes of Hazzard, Guelph police say a man allegedly stole a car by driving it through the garage door of a house on Monday.

Police said the man managed to get inside the garage of the south end home and then drove the car through the door, causing damage to both.

“He proceeded to drive the vehicle at a high rate of speed, entering a dog park at Kortright Road West and Hanlon Parkway, and crashing into a ditch,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The suspect then made his way to a nearby hotel, allegedly holding a knife and a pool cue.

Police were called and the man was quickly arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

A 44-year-old Guelph man faces several charges, including arson from an unrelated previous incident.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph car theftGuelph car theft garageGuelph dog parkGuelph police car theft
