Thief allegedly steals car by driving it through garage door: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

In what could’ve easily been mistaken for a scene from The Dukes of Hazzard, Guelph police say a man allegedly stole a car by driving it through the garage door of a house on Monday.

Police said the man managed to get inside the garage of the south end home and then drove the car through the door, causing damage to both.

“He proceeded to drive the vehicle at a high rate of speed, entering a dog park at Kortright Road West and Hanlon Parkway, and crashing into a ditch,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Man charged after Guelph police officer allegedly kicked during arrest

The suspect then made his way to a nearby hotel, allegedly holding a knife and a pool cue.

Police were called and the man was quickly arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

A 44-year-old Guelph man faces several charges, including arson from an unrelated previous incident.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

0:52 Dashcam footage of Downtown Vancouver car crash, close call for people on sidewalk Dashcam footage of Downtown Vancouver car crash, close call for people on sidewalk