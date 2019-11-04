Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after Guelph police officer allegedly kicked during arrest

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 4, 2019 11:38 am
Guelph police allege a suspect kicked an officer during an arrest on Sunday.
Guelph police allege a suspect kicked an officer during an arrest on Sunday. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 44-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly kicked an officer while being arrested on Sunday.

Officers were called to a downtown restaurant for reports of someone leaving without paying, according to police.

Police say officers located a man near the train station on Carden Street and attempted to take him into custody.

READ MORE: Legal marijuana grow-op in Erin, Ont. targeted in reported home invasion, OPP say

According to police, one of the officers was kicked twice during the course of the arrest, but there were no injuries reported.

A Guelph man has been charged with assaulting a police officer, obtaining food by fraud and breaching probation.

He will make a court appearance in December.

Story continues below advertisement
Dash on Duty: GO Transit canine unit begins patrolling Union Station
Dash on Duty: GO Transit canine unit begins patrolling Union Station
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph PoliceGuelph crimedowntown guelphMan ArrestedDine And DashPolice officer assaulteddowntown guelph crimeGuelph police officer assaultedGuelph dine and dashman assaults police officer
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.