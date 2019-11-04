Man charged after Guelph police officer allegedly kicked during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 44-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly kicked an officer while being arrested on Sunday.

Officers were called to a downtown restaurant for reports of someone leaving without paying, according to police.

Police say officers located a man near the train station on Carden Street and attempted to take him into custody.

According to police, one of the officers was kicked twice during the course of the arrest, but there were no injuries reported.

A Guelph man has been charged with assaulting a police officer, obtaining food by fraud and breaching probation.

He will make a court appearance in December.

