Crime

Legal marijuana grow-op in Erin, Ont. targeted in reported home invasion: OPP

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted November 1, 2019 4:21 pm
Police said three suspects, including one with a gun, got into a house through an unlocked back door and demanded marijuana from the homeowners.
Police said three suspects, including one with a gun, got into a house through an unlocked back door and demanded marijuana from the homeowners. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Wellington County OPP say they are investigating a reported home invasion at a legal marijuana growing operation in Erin, Ont.

Police were called to an address at around 11 p.m. on Thursday night for reports of a robbery.

Police said three suspects, including one with a gun, got into a house through an unlocked back door and demanded marijuana from the homeowners.

A brief scuffle ensued and one of the victims received minor injuries, OPP said in a news release.

As harvest nears, thieves plague cannabis home growers
As harvest nears, thieves plague cannabis home growers

The three suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured car with a loud exhaust pipe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wellington County OPP’s Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.

