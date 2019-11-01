Legal marijuana grow-op in Erin, Ont. targeted in reported home invasion: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say they are investigating a reported home invasion at a legal marijuana growing operation in Erin, Ont.

Police were called to an address at around 11 p.m. on Thursday night for reports of a robbery.

Police said three suspects, including one with a gun, got into a house through an unlocked back door and demanded marijuana from the homeowners.

A brief scuffle ensued and one of the victims received minor injuries, OPP said in a news release.

The three suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured car with a loud exhaust pipe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wellington County OPP’s Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.