Entertainment

A$AP Rocky plans return to Sweden months after assault conviction

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 1:04 pm
A$AP Rocky attends Rihanna's fifth annual Diamond Ball, benefitting the Clara Lionel Foundation, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, on Sept. 12, 2019.
A$AP Rocky attends Rihanna's fifth annual Diamond Ball, benefitting the Clara Lionel Foundation, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, on Sept. 12, 2019. Peter Foley / EPA

Three months after being released from prison in Sweden, A$AP Rocky has revealed his plans to return to Stockholm, where he was convicted of assault earlier this year.

After serving a month in Kronoberg Remand Prison, the musician, born Rakim Mayers, has scheduled an upcoming show at Stockholm’s iconic Ericsson Globe arena.

According to Swedish news outlet The Local, a representative of Live Nation Sweden confirmed the concert would take place on Wednesday, Dec. 11 in a statement made on Friday.

An excerpt from the announcement read: “After tremendous support from Swedish fans, [A$AP Rocky] returns to Stockholm for a long-awaited gig for all [of] his supporters.”
A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault in Sweden, spared from jail
A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault in Sweden, spared from jail

Mayers, 31, was arrested on July 3, along with two associates, after they reportedly got into a street brawl with 19-year-old Stockholm man Mustafa Jafari.

READ MORE: Ja Rule mocks 50 Cent for being ‘beat up, stabbed and shot’ after Popeyes Chicken rant

The rapper pleaded not guilty during the four-day trial — which began on July 30 — saying he acted in self-defence when Jafari and another man would not leave him and his associates alone.

Story continues below advertisement

The court found A$AP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in the street brawl, saying he and his two bodyguards “assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him as he lay on the ground.”

The court said the defendants “were not in a situation” in which they were entitled to self-defence.

A$AP Rocky performs on the third and last day of the 27th edition of music festival A Campingflight to Lowlands Paradise in Biddinghuizen, Netherlands, on Aug. 18, 2019.
A$AP Rocky performs on the third and last day of the 27th edition of music festival A Campingflight to Lowlands Paradise in Biddinghuizen, Netherlands, on Aug. 18, 2019. Ferdy Damman / EPA

As a result, the three defendants, including Mayers, were “convicted of assault and sentenced to conditional sentences.”

The three face no prison sentence in Sweden unless they commit a similar offence in the country again.

READ MORE: Whitney Houston’s longtime friend Robyn Crawford claims they had sexual relationship

The defendants were released on Aug. 2 pending a verdict in their case. All three returned to the U.S. and were not legally obligated to be present in Stockholm.

Story continues below advertisement
A$AP Rocky back on stage after being released from custody
A$AP Rocky back on stage after being released from custody

A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales at the rapper’s concert will go to a Swedish non-profit organization called the Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups.

Mayers, according to Pitchfork, will be supported by a number of currently unannounced Swedish musical guests.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

With files from Katie Scott

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
