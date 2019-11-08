Menu

Freezing rain warning issued for Saskatoon, parts of western Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 7:25 am
Environment Canada says parts of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon, could receive freezing rain on the morning of Nov. 8, 2019. SkyTracker Weather

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.

A warm front moving into the province on Friday morning will bring freezing rain to the Yellowhead corridor, the agency said.

READ MORE: 2020 Your Saskatchewan calendars now available in Saskatoon and Regina

The risk is expected to subside around noon.

Highways, roads and walkways may become icy and slippery, Environment Canada said.

Adjusting to winter road conditions
Adjusting to winter road conditions

A freezing rain warning has been issued for:

  • Saskatoon
  • Lloydminster
  • Martensville — Warman — Rosthern — Delisle — Wakaw
  • The Battlefords — Unity — Maidstone — St. Walburg

The latest road conditions can be found online at the Highway Hotline website.

For the latest conditions and warnings download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

