Freezing rain warning issued for Saskatoon, parts of western Saskatchewan

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.
A warm front moving into the province on Friday morning will bring freezing rain to the Yellowhead corridor, the agency said.
The risk is expected to subside around noon.
Highways, roads and walkways may become icy and slippery, Environment Canada said.
A freezing rain warning has been issued for:
- Saskatoon
- Lloydminster
- Martensville — Warman — Rosthern — Delisle — Wakaw
- The Battlefords — Unity — Maidstone — St. Walburg
The latest road conditions can be found online at the Highway Hotline website.
