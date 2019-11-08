Freezing rain warning issued for Saskatoon, parts of western Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.

A warm front moving into the province on Friday morning will bring freezing rain to the Yellowhead corridor, the agency said.

The risk is expected to subside around noon.

Highways, roads and walkways may become icy and slippery, Environment Canada said.

A freezing rain warning has been issued for:

Saskatoon

Lloydminster

Martensville — Warman — Rosthern — Delisle — Wakaw

The Battlefords — Unity — Maidstone — St. Walburg

The latest road conditions can be found online at the Highway Hotline website.

