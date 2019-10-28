Drivers need to adjust for winter road conditions: SGI

Send this page to someone via email

A white Monday morning had drivers in Saskatchewan scrambling to remember their winter driving skills.

SGI said one of the main causes of collisions during winter months is drivers failing to adjust for changing conditions.

There are steps that should be taken to avoid becoming one of the statistics, SGI said, and first and foremost is “if you cannot see through your windows, you should not drive.”

SGI said headlights should also be on all the time.

“Even on a clear day, swirling snow makes it difficult to see and be seen.”

It is also recommended heater air intakes be cleared, and tissue boxes, sunglasses and paper be kept away from defroster outlets.

Driving on slippery surfaces

The general rule for driving on slippery surfaces is “drive slowly,” SGI said, especially during the first few snowfalls of the season.

Special driving skills are needed in the winter and drivers should remember to accelerate gently, brake gently, and steer with small, smooth movements, officials said.

Drivers should also avoid using cruise control on wet or slippery roads.

“This is even more important when the road may have black ice formed on it,” SGI said.

Drivers should be aware of other motorists on the road and to allow extra space for them to stop.

“Drive very slowly and keep a five-second following distance,” according to SGI’s driver’s handbook.

“Exaggerate your gentleness on your brake and accelerator pedals and you will stay out of the line-ups at the body shop.”

Items to keep in vehicles

Although not an all-inclusive list, SGI recommends having the following items in a vehicle during winter driving season:

snow brush and scrapper;

gas line antifreeze;

small snow shovel;

traction mats; and

booster cables.

For longer trips, the following survival items should be included:

extra warm clothes, including footwear, mitts and hats;

candles and matches;

tow chain or rope;

nourishing freezable foods such as raisins, nuts and candy; and

sleeping bags.

The latest road conditions can be found online at the Highway Hotline website.