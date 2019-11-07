Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Winnipeg Sports

Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers split ways with Anthony Gaitor ahead of playoff game

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 8:35 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers Anthony Gaitor (23) tackles Edmonton Eskimos Godfrey Onyeka (23) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday November 3, 2018.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers Anthony Gaitor (23) tackles Edmonton Eskimos Godfrey Onyeka (23) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday November 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

While it’s yet to be made official, defensive back Anthony Gaitor is no longer a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Gaitor missed the last four games with an injury, but he won’t be returning to the lineup anytime soon.

Bombers Head Coach Mike O’Shea indicated on Thursday that Gaitor refused a positional switch after getting healthy, and he has since left the team.

“I switched his roles, and he decided to move on,” O’Shea told reporters.

“I gave him a different role, and he decided not to accept it.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Willie Jefferson, Stanley Bryant, Mike Miller finalists for CFL Awards

O’Shea was then asked if Gaitor is still with the team.

Story continues below advertisement

“Nope,” he said.

Gaitor was in his second season in the blue and gold, and in January he signed a contract extension through the 2020 season.

He was starting at their SAM linebacker spot prior to the injury. Mercy Maston started last game in that position.

READ MORE: Collaros practices with 1st team offence as Bombers prepare for West semifinal

The 31-year-old Gaitor had 34 defensive tackles and three sacks in 14 games this season.

The Bombers travel to Calgary to face the Stampeders in the West Semifinal on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement
RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Media Briefing – Nov. 6
RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Media Briefing – Nov. 6

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg SportsCFLFootballwinnipegWinnipeg Blue BombersCanadian Football LeagueMike O'SheaAnthony Gaitor
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.