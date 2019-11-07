Winnipeg Blue Bombers split ways with Anthony Gaitor ahead of playoff game

Send this page to someone via email

While it’s yet to be made official, defensive back Anthony Gaitor is no longer a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Gaitor missed the last four games with an injury, but he won’t be returning to the lineup anytime soon.

Bombers Head Coach Mike O’Shea indicated on Thursday that Gaitor refused a positional switch after getting healthy, and he has since left the team.

“I switched his roles, and he decided to move on,” O’Shea told reporters.

“I gave him a different role, and he decided not to accept it.”

O’Shea was then asked if Gaitor is still with the team.

“Nope,” he said.

"(Willie Jefferson)'s a hell of a good player who makes a lot of plays. That's the one thing that can separate good from great is playmaking ability." Watch full video ▶️ https://t.co/BnUByxvsxp pic.twitter.com/wBQjJC4eeA — WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) November 7, 2019

Gaitor was in his second season in the blue and gold, and in January he signed a contract extension through the 2020 season.

He was starting at their SAM linebacker spot prior to the injury. Mercy Maston started last game in that position.

The 31-year-old Gaitor had 34 defensive tackles and three sacks in 14 games this season.

The Bombers travel to Calgary to face the Stampeders in the West Semifinal on Sunday.

8:21 RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Media Briefing – Nov. 6 RAW: Blue Bombers Mike O’Shea Media Briefing – Nov. 6

