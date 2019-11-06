Menu

Sports

Collaros practices with 1st team offence as Bombers prepare for West semifinal

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2019 3:46 pm
Updated November 6, 2019 3:51 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) hands off to Andrew Harris (33) during the first half of CFL action against the Calgary Stampeders in Winnipeg Friday, October 25, 2019.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) hands off to Andrew Harris (33) during the first half of CFL action against the Calgary Stampeders in Winnipeg Friday, October 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Zach Collaros practised with Winnipeg’s first-team offence Wednesday as the Blue Bombers prepared for the CFL West Division semifinal.

Collaros and Chris Streveler both participated in Wednesday’s practice, but Collaros took all of the first-team reps.

Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea was non-committal when asked if Collaros will start Sunday when Winnipeg visits the Calgary Stampeders.

Still, Collaros said he was going to prepare as though he was the starter and “see how the week progresses.”

Collaros was under centre for Winnipeg’s season-ending 29-28 win over Calgary in Week 20 while Streveler was out with an injured ankle.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg SportsWinnipeg Blue BombersZach CollarosMike O'SheaChris Streveler
