Six Winnipeg Blue Bombers named West Division All Stars

Three of the four Winnipeg Blue Bombers who are team nominees for CFL Awards have been named to the West Division All Star team. Defensive End Willie Jefferson, Offensive Tackle Stanley Bryant, and Special Teams ace Mike Miller all received the necessary votes from the Football Reporters of Canada- along with running back Andrew Harris who was left off the ballots of three of the five voters representing the Winnipeg chapter of the FRC for team nominations last week.

Defensive Backs Winston Rose and Marcus Sayles round out the Winnipeg contingent of Division All Stars.

Jefferson established a new CFL record with 16 pass knockdowns by a Defensive Lineman and also topped the CFL with six forced fumbles. The 28 year old from Beaumont, Texas also had a career best 12 quarterback sacks in earning his third consecutive appearance as a divisional all star.

6:52 RAW: Blue Bombers Willie Jefferson – Oct. 30 RAW: Blue Bombers Willie Jefferson – Oct. 30

Bryant is coming off back to back seasons as the top Offensive Lineman in the CFL and has now been named a division all star for a fifth time. The 33 year old Goldsboro, North Carolina native has not missed a game since joining the Blue Bombers prior to the start of the 2015 season.

This will be the sixth divisional all star nod for Harris, and his fourth in a row since becoming a Blue Bomber in 2016. The 32 year old Winnipegger led the CFL in rushing for a third straight season with 1380 yards and also caught 70 passes for 529 yards while scoring a total of eight touchdowns.

Miller tied with rookie Kerfalla Exume for the team lead in special teams tackles with 25, ranking second in the league to Frank Beltre of Toronto who had 27. The nine year CFL veteran is now second on the all time list with 185, just five short of the all time mark held by former BC Lion Jason Arakgi.

Rose is an all star for the first time in his three year CFL career after leading the league with nine interceptions. The most by a Winnipeg players since Hall of Famer Less Browne had 10 during the 1991 season.

3:39 RAW: Blue Bombers Winston Rose Interview – Oct. 2 RAW: Blue Bombers Winston Rose Interview – Oct. 2

Sayles is also a first time all star and is coming off a stellar sophomore season in the CFL after being named Winnipeg’s rookie of the year in 2018. He had 66 tackles to go along with three interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and tied for the league lead in blocked kicks with two.

First place Saskatchewan led all West Division teams with eight all star selections, including Quarterback Cody Fajardo. Calgary and Winnipeg tied with six each, followed by Edmonton with five and BC with two.

West Division East Division Pos Offence Offence QB Cody Fajardo (SSK) Vernon Adams Jr. (MTL) RB Andrew Harris (WPG)* Will Stanback (MTL) REC Bryan Burnham (BC) Brandon Banks (HAM) REC Reggie Begelton (CGY) Bralon Addison (HAM) REC Shaq Evans (SSK) Derel Walker (TOR) REC Greg Ellingson (EDM) Eugene Lewis (MTL) REC Eric Rogers (CGY) S.J. Green (TOR) OT Stanley Bryant (WPG) Chris Van Zeyl (HAM)* OT Derek Dennis (CGY) Ryker Mathews (HAM) OG Shane Bergman (CGY)* Brandon Revenberg (HAM)* OG Matt O’Donnell (EDM)* Nolan MacMillan (OTT)* CEN Dan Clark (SSK)* Kristian Matte (MTL)* Defence Defence DT Almondo Sewell (EDM) Dylan Wynn (HAM) DT Mike Moore (EDM) Cleyon Laing (TOR)* DE Willie Jefferson (WPG) Ja’Gared Davis (HAM) DE Charleston Hughes (SSK) John Bowman (MTL) LB Solomon Elimimian (SSK) Simoni Lawrence (HAM) LB Larry Dean (EDM) Henoc Muamba (MTL)* CLB Derrick Moncrief (SSK) Patrick Levels (MTL) CB Tre Roberson (CGY) Tommie Campbell (MTL) CB Winston Rose (WPG) Delvin Breaux (HAM) HB Marcus Sayles (WPG) Greg Reid (MTL) HB DaShaun Amos (CGY) Richard Leonard (HAM) S Mike Edem (SSK)* Tunde Adeleke (HAM)* Special Teams Special Teams K Sergio Castillo (BC) Lirim Hajrullahu (HAM)* P Jon Ryan (SSK)* Richie Leone (OTT) ST Mike Miller (WPG)* Frankie Williams (HAM)

* Denotes a National player

4:46 RAW: Blue Bombers Stanley Bryant – Oct. 30 RAW: Blue Bombers Stanley Bryant – Oct. 30

