Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Willie Jefferson, Stanley Bryant, Mike Miller finalists for CFL Awards

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 1:35 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Willie Jefferson (5) celebrates stopping the Toronto Argonauts from touching down across the one yard line during second half CFL football action in Winnipeg, Friday, July 12, 2019. Can the Winnipeg Blue Bombers improve to 5-0? They get a good chance Friday as the visiting 2-2 Ottawa Redblacks line up behind a new quarterback. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Willie Jefferson (5) celebrates stopping the Toronto Argonauts from touching down across the one yard line during second half CFL football action in Winnipeg, Friday, July 12, 2019. Can the Winnipeg Blue Bombers improve to 5-0? They get a good chance Friday as the visiting 2-2 Ottawa Redblacks line up behind a new quarterback. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers intend to be the west division representative during Grey Cup Week in Calgary later this month. But three members of the team will be going to Cowtown for sure, as Willie Jefferson, Stanley Bryant, and Mike Miller are the finalists for Outstanding Defensive Player, Outstanding Offensive Lineman and Outstanding Special Teams Player.

For Jefferson, it’s his first nomination as a Division finalist while Bryant is gunning for what would be a record third consecutive award as the league’s top O Lineman.

Stanley Bryant on the sideline during a CFL game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on Sept. 4, 2016 in Regina.
Stanley Bryant on the sideline during a CFL game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on Sept. 4, 2016 in Regina.

Jefferson is coming off a career year of 12 quarterback sacks in addition to setting a CFL record with 16 pass knockdowns. The 28-year-old from Beaumont, TX also had one interception and six forced fumbles, earning his second straight team nomination for Most Outstanding Player and Outstanding Defensive Player. He’ll be up against Hamilton Linebacker Simoni Lawrence.

RAW: Blue Bombers Willie Jefferson – Oct. 30
RAW: Blue Bombers Willie Jefferson – Oct. 30

Bryant, who has been the Blue Bombers nominee for Outstanding Offensive Lineman in four of his five seasons with the team, has also not missed a game during that stretch as the main pass protector on the quarterback’s blind side at Left Tackle.

The eastern finalist is Tiger Cats Offensive Tackle Chris Van Zeyl.

RAW: Blue Bombers Stanley Bryant – Oct. 30
RAW: Blue Bombers Stanley Bryant – Oct. 30

Miller tied with rookie Kerfalla Exume for the team lead in Special Teams tackles with 25. That was just two behind Frank Beltre of Toronto for the league lead.

With 185 career special teams tackles, Miller is just five behind the CFL’s all-time leader in that category, former BC Lion Jason Aragki. The Eastern finalist is yet another Tiger Cat in returner Frankie Williams.

READ MORE: Six Winnipeg Blue Bombers named West Division All Stars

The remaining category finalists are Saskatchewan Quarterback Cody Fajardo and Hamilton Receiver Brandon Banks for Most Outstanding Player. Linebackers Cameron Judge of Saskatchewan  and Henoc Muamba of Montreal for Most Outstanding Canadian. Rookie of the Year Finalists are the Stampeders Nate Holley and Jake Wieneke of Montreal. And Saskatchewan’s Craig Dickenson or Orlando Steinauer of Hamilton will be named Coach of the Year.

The winners will be announced two weeks from today during the CFL Annual Awards Ceremony scheduled for November 21 in Calgary.

Winnipeg SportsWinnipeg Blue BombersCFL AwardsWillie JeffersonStanley BryantGrey Cup WeekMike MillerOutstanding Defensive PlayerOutstanding Offensive Lineman
