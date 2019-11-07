Menu

Crime

Another federal offender walks away from Saint John correctional centre

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 5:06 pm
Same man reported missing from correctional facility for second time in Saint John
For the second time this year the same man is missing from the Parrtown Community Correctional Facility, and he’s not the only one. Travis Fortnum has more.

For the second time this week, a federal offender has disappeared from Saint John’s Parrtown Community Correction Centre.

The Saint John Police Force says 31-year-old Jesse Jackson left the correctional centre on Oct. 31 and is unlawfully at large. This is his second parole violation, according to police.

READ MORE: Saint John police looking for federal offender missing from Parrtown, again

Jackson is serving a sentence of over three years for several offences, which include possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, mischief to property, and possession of property obtained through crime.

The 5’9”, 300-pound man has several tattoos on his hands, chest and back.

Parrtown staffing levels bad for safety of public and staff: union VP
Parrtown staffing levels bad for safety of public and staff: union VP

Saint John police issued a similar call for information earlier this week, when Nicholas Dylan McNamara disappeared from Parrtown Community Correction Centre for the second time this year.

Story continues below advertisement

The first time the 21-year-old walked out of the centre was in February.

READ MORE: Saint John police looking for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

There have been over 10 instances this year of parolees unlawfully leaving Parrtown.

Saint John police urges anyone who spots Jackson or McNamara to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

