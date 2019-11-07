Another federal offender walks away from Saint John correctional centre

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time this week, a federal offender has disappeared from Saint John’s Parrtown Community Correction Centre.

The Saint John Police Force says 31-year-old Jesse Jackson left the correctional centre on Oct. 31 and is unlawfully at large. This is his second parole violation, according to police.

Jackson is serving a sentence of over three years for several offences, which include possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, mischief to property, and possession of property obtained through crime.

The 5’9”, 300-pound man has several tattoos on his hands, chest and back.

Saint John police issued a similar call for information earlier this week, when Nicholas Dylan McNamara disappeared from Parrtown Community Correction Centre for the second time this year.

The first time the 21-year-old walked out of the centre was in February.

There have been over 10 instances this year of parolees unlawfully leaving Parrtown.

Saint John police urges anyone who spots Jackson or McNamara to contact them or Crime Stoppers.