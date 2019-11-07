Ontario doctor collects Halloween candy for children in developing countries

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Andrew Simone has been busy packing for a big trip.

He’s helping load supplies into a tractor trailer heading for El Salvador.

“We want to make sure someone thinks of the children and that’s what we do,” said Simone.

In the early 1980s, Simone started the Canadian Food For Children charity in Mississauga.

He continues to practice as a dermatologist in Toronto but donates his time and money to help people in developing countries.

This time of year, there is now a special treat being packed for the trip – Halloween candy.

Simone said he knows that most Toronto homes have leftover candy following a night of trick or treating. He said he also know that those candies would make for a special treat to many other children around the world.

“I went to a prison in Haiti where there were 400 boys and I had one piece of candy for each of them. Oh they loved it, “ Simone said.

Word has been spreading about the candy donations and people have started to leave boxes of leftover treats at the doctor’s warehouse at 1258 Lake Shore Blvd W in Mississauga following Halloween night.

Simone said the boxes of candy have been packed along with clothing, bedding and other supplies that will arrive in El Salvador by the end of the month.

Simone said his initial inspiration to open his charity came from Mother Teresa who learned of the doctor’s work and wrote him a letter in 1986.

“Dear Canadian friend. God love you for all the love you have for me and the missionaries of charity and the poor throughout the world,” reads the handwritten letter from Mother Teresa.

Simone said he on on average ships a container everyday from his warehouse and is encouraging people to continue to drop of donations.